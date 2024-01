Yul Edochie’s cousin has spoken up in defence of her in-law, May Edochie.

Sheila Edochie took to her Instagram Stories to tell people to stop tagging her in posts about Yul after he called out his estranged wife, May Edochie.

Sheila added that “the whole Edochie family is tired of that guy.”

She then called on people to show support for May Edochie and pray for her.