Boxer Jarrell Miller arrested for carjacking and burglary with assault’

By
Headliners
-
0
2


Boxer Jarrell Miller arrested for carjacking and burglary with assault

 

American professional boxer and former kickboxer, Jarrell Miller has been reportedly arrested for an alleged carjacking without a firearm or weapon and burglary with assault or battery.

 

 

Miller was apprehended by the police in Hollywood, Florida, on Tuesday afternoon after being accused of attacking a car dealership employee and then disappearing in a Dodge Ram pickup truck that was recently repossessed, according to news network WSVN.

 

 

Police reportedly said that Miller did not know that the truck had a tracker inside, which saw him located and arrested later in the day.  

 

 

The 35-year-old heavyweight boxer is said to have placed the employee in a chokehold and slammed him to the ground before snatching his keys and fleeing the scene. 

 

 

Miller is being held on a $30,000 bond at the Broward Sheriff’s Office in Fort Lauderdale – having had a court hearing Wednesday afternoon, according to reports. 

 

 

The news comes just 12 days after Miller’s mega-money bout…



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR