Boxer Jarrell Miller arrested for carjacking and burglary with assault’





American professional boxer and former kickboxer, Jarrell Miller has been reportedly arrested for an alleged carjacking without a firearm or weapon and burglary with assault or battery.

Miller was apprehended by the police in Hollywood, Florida, on Tuesday afternoon after being accused of attacking a car dealership employee and then disappearing in a Dodge Ram pickup truck that was recently repossessed, according to news network WSVN.

Police reportedly said that Miller did not know that the truck had a tracker inside, which saw him located and arrested later in the day.

The 35-year-old heavyweight boxer is said to have placed the employee in a chokehold and slammed him to the ground before snatching his keys and fleeing the scene.

Miller is being held on a $30,000 bond at the Broward Sheriff’s Office in Fort Lauderdale – having had a court hearing Wednesday afternoon, according to reports.

The news comes just 12 days after Miller’s mega-money bout…