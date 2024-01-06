US presidential candidate Nikki Haley explains why she has refused to rule out serving as Trump’s vice president





US Republican presidential candidate, Nikki Haley has said she won’t officially rule out being Donald Trump’s running mate if he offers her the job.

Haley’s rivals as well as some Republicans have speculated she’s really aiming for the No. 2 spot behind the 77-year-old businessman on the 2024 GOP ticket. Haley, a former South Carolina governor and former ambassador to the United Nations has maintained she’s not in the race to come in second, but has not specifically said she would refuse Trump’s offer.

But she has now revealed why she won’t refuse the offer publicly.

“First of all, it’s highly offensive to think I would go through all of this to run for vice president,” Haley told the New Hampshire Union Leader in an interview published Thursday, December 5.

“I am fighting to become president and I’m going to win,” she added.

Haley then predicted that ruling out being Trump’s VP would be “the news for days” and take the focus off her recent polling…