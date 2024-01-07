25-year-old man arrested for allegedly stabbing his father to death in Kano (video)





The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, NSCDC, Kano State Command has arrested a 25-year-old ‘mentally ill man, Alkasim Ya’u, for allegedly killing his wife at Tudun Yola ‘C’, in Gwale Local Government Area of Kano State.

The NSCDC Corps Commandant, Mohammed Falala, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Kano on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Falala said the incident occurred on Friday, January 5, 2024 at about 1330 hours at the residence of Salisu Bala.

The deceased father, Alhaji Ya’u Mohammed, brought his mentally ill son, Alkasim Ya’u, to Psychiatric Hospital Dawanau, for medical treatment, where they booked to see a medical doctor on Saturday January 6.

He explained that instead of going back to Katsina, the deceased decided to sleep at his brother’s house at same address.

“Our investigation revealed that Alkasim became mentally ill due to his engagement in hard drugs activities,” he said.

