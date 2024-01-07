Mario Zagallo only surviving member of the Brazil team that lifted the 1958 World Cup trophy dies aged 92





The only surviving member of the Brazil team that lifted the 1958 World Cup trophy, Mario Zagallo, has died, aged 92.

His death was confirmed by Brazilian soccer confederation president, Ednaldo Rodrigues.

In a statement on Saturday, December 6, Rodrigues described Zagallo “as one of the biggest legends” of the sport.

“We offer solidarity to his family members and fans in this moment of grief for the departure of this great hero of our soccer,” Rodrigues said.

Zagallo won five Rio de Janeiro state championships with Flamengo and Botafogo. He only made his Brazil debut at the age of 26, shortly before the 1958 World Cup in Sweden, but became an integral member of the team, winning 37 caps.

Zagallo played in the World Cup final a record five times, winning four, as a player and then a coach with Brazil.

He is also the first man to become world champion both as a player and a manager