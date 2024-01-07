NDLEA intercepts Colos consignment in boxing kits on New Year day (Video)





Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA Ikeja Lagos on New Year’s Day, Monday, January 1, intercepted a consignment of Colorado, a very strong strain of cannabis, concealed in boxing kits imported from the US.

The consignment arrived in the country via Cairo on an Egypt Airlines flight marked as boxing kits. The shipment has a total weight of 1.80 kilograms.

In a statement, the agency said they arrested the receiver Olorunfunmi Saheed Olakunle on Saturday, January 6, after a weeklong intelligence-led operation.

Mr. Saheed is accused of distributing the dangerous psychoactive substance to dealers across Lagos state.

According to Saheed, he delivers such consignments to different recipients whenever his childhood friend, US-based Sagir Salami sends them.