Akin Alabi, a Nigerian politician and businessman, has revealed that he had to move back in with his parents at the age of 31.

He shared this in reaction to an X user who wrote: “Telling me you’re moving back in with your parents as a 30-year-old man is idk …”

Akin Alabi replied to the tweet, writing: “I moved back to my parents’ house in Ibadan in 2008 (briefly to replan). I was 31. Took immediate pressures off me. Enjoyed it for 6 months and moved to Lagos.”