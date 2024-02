Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabili, has tendered a public apology to Nigerians after they lost to Ivory Coast at the AFCON finale match yesterday February 11.

Posting via his Instagram page, Stanley wrote;

‘’A disappointing and frustrating end . I deeply apologise to Nigerians. I was once a fan, still a fan and I understand how it feels giving you a disappointing night. We take full responsibility. Thanks for the whole support till the end. I love you all 🇳🇬”