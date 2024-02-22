Court remands two men over murder of commercial sex worker in Ekiti





An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Wednesday, ordered the remand of Saviour Daniel, 25; and David Isaiah, 25; in a correctional facility in Ado-Ekiti over the alleged murder of a commercial sex worker.

The defendants, whose addresses were unknown, are being tried for alleged murder and conspiracy.

The prosecutor, Insp Olubu Apata, told the court that the defendants committed the offences in February 2024, in Ado-Ekiti.

Apata alleged that the defendants murdered one Comfort James, suspected to be a commercial sex worker.

He said that the defendants went to a brothel and saw the deceased, “in the process they negotiated and she followed them to their house.”

After that, she demanded her money but they refused to give her.

“They strangled her and poured pesticides into her mouth, which led to her death.”

According to him, the offence contravened Sections 244 and 234 of the Criminal Laws of Ekiti State, 2021.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the…