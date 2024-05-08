50 Cent sues ex Daphne Joy for defamation after she publicly accused him of rape and physical abuse amid Diddy ‘sex worker’ lawsuit





50 Cent is suing his ex-girlfriend Daphne Joy for defamation after she accused him of physical abuse and rape.

The rapper claims the model only made the allegations in an attempt to gain sole custody of their 11-year-old son, Sire.

In the lawsuit, filed on Monday, May 6, and obtained by TMZ, 50 Cent alleges that Joy’s accusations were retaliatory after he sought sole custody of their son, Sire, following her involvement in the sex trafficking lawsuit against Diddy.

He claims that her post has damaged his business reputation and child custody case.

“Ms. Narvaez has shamefully chosen to interfere with her 11-year-old son’s relationship with his loving father by falsely calling him a ‘rapist’,” said the rapper’s legal counsel in a statement.

This legal battle comes amidst a series of shocking allegations and lawsuits involving Diddy, where Joy was named as a “sex worker”.

Joy had denied the lawsuit’s claim that she was a sex worker, calling it “character…