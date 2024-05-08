Ekiti students caught on camera bullying classmate expelled





The management of Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere-Ekiti (BOUESTI) has expelled two of its students filmed assaulting a female colleague.

A video that made the rounds on social media today May 7, showed one Miss Opemiposi Precious Bolaji, an 18-year-old 100L Mass Communication student beating her colleague identified as Miss Gloria Ajayi, a 100L Mass Communication student, in a private hostel outside the University campus.

Reacting to the incident, the Public Relations Officer of the institution, Temitope Akinbisoye, said the students caught in the video were summoned on Monday, May 6 and were meted the appropriate punishment for their actions