Nigerian woman, Oluwami Dosunmu-Ogunbi, makes history as the first black woman to earn a PhD in Robotics at the University of Michigan (video)





Oluwami Dosunmu-Ogunbi, a Nigerian, has made history as the first black woman to earn a Ph.D. in U-M Robotics at the University of Michigan.

Her remarkable achievement was celebrated during the university’s commencement ceremony, where she spoke on the roles of advocates and mentors in realizing her aspirations.

Dosunmu-Ogunbi stressed the significance of inclusion in her address, reflecting on her journey as one of many PhD students initially uncertain of their goals but eventually finding ample opportunities to utilize engineering expertise for societal betterment.

Dosunmu-Ogunbi said, “A Michigan Engineer isn’t solely a beacon of scientific and technological prowess. Rather, they embody intellectual curiosity, social consciousness, and the ability to craft collaborative solutions for societal challenges. They foster inclusivity and innovation, fostering a community dedicated to service for the greater good.”

