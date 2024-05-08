The Transition Train Company offers pathway to financial independence for Nigerians amidst rising economic challenges .





The Transition Train, in collaboration with Patrick Ogunjobi & Co, a leading Real Estate Surveying and Valuation firm, is leading the charge for financial independence amidst Nigeria’s economic challenges. Together, they’re reshaping lottery programs, offering not just prizes but also pathways to a brighter future for countless Nigerians.

Princess Adesuwa Obaseki, Founder and CEO of Transition Train, reveals that with as little as N1000, participants could win a luxurious furnished house in Magodo on Lagos mainland, while N5000 grants another a chance for a house in Victoria Island. In addition to the grand prizes, every participant also has a shot at consolation prizes through monthly raffle draws.

The grand prize winners will emerge at the lottery program’s grand finale on December 3, 2024.

At a recent press briefing at Radisson Blu Hotel in Ikeja Lagos, Princess Adesuwa Obaseki emphasized the partnership’s mission as a catalyst for positive change, aiming to…