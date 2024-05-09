Serial engager who proposes to Christian women and dumps them just before wedding is called out by his victims

A Nigerian man who proposes to women and dumps them just before the wedding has been called out on X by his victims.

 

A woman named Efe Johnson took to X to reveal that her fiance ended their engagement after they had done a formal introduction and were about to get married.

 

She identified the man as ”Emmanuel Akpe” and this opened the floodgates.

 

Other X users revealed he was engaged to another woman just a year prior. They alleged that he masquerades as a “Lover of God” and uses this to get Christian women to accept his proposal only to dump them just before the wedding.

 

See tweets calling him out below.

 

Source: Linda Ikeji

