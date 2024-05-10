Four-year-old boy who died in Abuja school laid to rest (video)





Four-year-old pupil of BrickHall School in Abuja, Miguel Ovoke, who died during feeding hours has been laid to rest.

He was buried on Friday, May 10, 2024, at the Gudu Cemetery, Abuja.

Miguel was rushed to the Excel Specialist Hospital in Kaura, after choking on a piece of meat during lunch at school on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

The death certificate dated April 24, 2024, issued by the hospital revealed that the boy passed away after he was brought in by his teachers around 11 am in an unconscious state.

The deceased child was taken to the hospital “on account of aspiration on meat while feeding at school” according to the medical report signed by Dr Akinwande Ajayi, on behalf of the Medical Director.

Speaking in a joint press conference after the burial, the school and the family of Miguel Ovoke, revealed that they will establish an educational foundation that would offer scholarships to students.

The Ovoke family urged the public to respect their privacy, adding…