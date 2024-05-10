Glo to unveil innovation hubs to drive digitalization



GLO: POWERING NIGERIA’S DIGITAL ECONOMY: Executive Vice Chairman of Globacom, Mrs. Bella Disu (right), speaking at the launch of Nigeria’s Digital Economy Report by GSMA at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, on Thursday. With her are (l-r) Moderator, Kwame Senou; Chief Regulatory Officer, Airtel Africa, Daddy Mukadi; CEO of 9mobile, Juergen Peschel, and Chairman, Association of Licensed Telecom Operators of Nigeria, Gbenga Adebayo.

The Executive Vice Chairman of Globacom, Mrs. Bella Disu, says the company is poised to help drive the realization of the Federal Government’s digitalization agenda.

She stated this at the launch of Nigeria’s Digital Economy Report themed ‘Driving Economic Growth through Digital Transformation’ on Thursday at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

Mrs Disu, who emphasized the importance of Nigeria continuing to harness the transformative powers of emerging technologies, disclosed Globacom’s plan to enable technological advancement in…