Pro-Wike lawmakers restrained from parading themselves as assembly members





25 members of Rivers State House of Assembly have been restrained by a high court in Port Harcourt, from parading themselves as lawmakers.

Justice Charles N. Wali who gave the order on Friday, May 10, also restrained the lawmakers from meeting/sitting at the Auditorium of the House of Assembly Quarters located off Aba Road, Port Harcourt, or any other place whatsoever to carry out or purport to carry out the legislative business of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Martin Amaewhule, the speaker and 25 other legislators affected by the ruling are loyal to Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Recall that the lawmakers defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the height of the rift between Wike and Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Justice Wali said;

“An Order of interim injunction is granted restraining the 1st to 25th Defendants from parading and holding out themselves as members of Rivers State House of Assembly and/ or meeting/sitting at the…