Rights activist laments increased sexual violence as 3-year-old victim of rape is taken to hospital for swab

A human rights activist has gone on X to lament an increase in cases of sexual violence.

 

The activist named Priye works with the Dorothy Njemanze Foundation.

 

He explained that on Thursday, May 9, nine cases of sexual and gender-based violence were brought to the foundation.

 

Sharing a photo of a 3-year-old victim waiting at the hospital for a test, he wrote: Today 9 cases of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence were reported to @dnfoundation and we’ve been on auto pilot since morning.

 

“I never thought I’d end my day at the hospital watching a 3 year old get Swab after Rape.

 

“Those tiny legs”

 

He added that in another incident, a “man went into a woman’s house and beat her with a cane. Why??? She refused his advances. Sigh.”

 

See below.

 

Source: Linda Ikeji

