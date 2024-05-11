Another aircraft skids off runway at Lagos Airport





A XEJet Airlines aircraft from Abuja skidded off runway 18L at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja Lagos on Saturday, May 11.

The XeJet E145 aircraft with registration number, 5NBZZ, at about 11.29 a.m. veered off the runway into the grass verge at the point of landing.

The aircraft had 52 passengers and three crew members.

Men from the airport fire and rescue teams were on the ground to help evacuate the passengers after the aircraft veered off the runway.

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has confirmed the incident. In a statement released, the NSIB said the bureau’s ‘Go Team’ had been deployed to the scene for the evacuation of passengers and crew members

The runway 18L is currently closed to traffic.

Recall that a Dana Air flight skidded off the Lagos airport runway, diverting other flights to the international airport on April 23.