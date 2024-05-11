Diddy files to dismiss Jane Doe’s lawsuit against him





Music executive Diddy has filed a counter-lawsuit, asking a judge to toss a Jane Doe’s lawsuit which alleges sexual misconduct against him.

The lady invoked Cassie’s name in her complaint and interestingly enough, is represented by the same lawyers. She claimed she met Bad Boy Prez Harve Pierre “Diddy” in 2003 out in Detroit, only to be flown to NYC to Diddy’s studio, where she alleges she met Diddy, got plied with alcohol and drugs and got gang raped. She attached photos of the alleged meetup.

In the court document obtained by TMZ, Diddy’s attorneys want Jane Doe’s lawsuit, which she alleges she was violated by Diddy and others at the age of 17 back in 2003, dismissed with prejudice. According to the lawyers, the statute of limitations on the statute she’s suing under has elapsed.

Diddy’s attorneys also pointed out that the lady didn’t include many pertinent details outside of her alleged assault. They said this makes her claims paper thin and not worthy of…