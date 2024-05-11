



Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olabode George, has warned against the ongoing political crisis rocking Rivers state.

George noted that the state belongs to the PDP, adding that lawmakers trying to impeach the Governor are remote-controlled.

The PDP chieftain also maintained that all the PDP lawmakers who defected to the All Progressives Congress have automatically lost their seats “and they are in no position to threaten Governor Fubara.”

The statement released on Friday, May 10, read;

“Rivers people belong to PDP. Those threatening to impeach the governor are being remote-controlled by some forces. This must stop because if Rivers is set on fire today, that may end this democracy.

“We should remember ‘Operation Wetie’ which started in the defunct Western Region and eventually consumed the nation and ended the First Republic in 1966.

“All the actors in this crisis in Rivers should avoid actions likely to cause breach…