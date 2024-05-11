I’m interested in recovering billions spent on non-existent airport and not jailing my predecessor Ikpeazu — Otti





Governor Alex Otti of Abia state has said that he is interested in recovering the N10 billion allegedly spent on a non-existent airport project by his predecessor Okezie Ikpeazu, and not jailing him.

Speaking at a media parley, Otti said his predecessor allegedly paid the largesse into the account of a company that never bided for the project and later instructed the firm to wire the fund into 32 different accounts in tranches.

He wondered what else the act could be called other than graft, vowing that it was either those who swallowed the fund vomited it or “they show us the airport”.

Otti also said that the entire forensic audit report conducted by a reputable audit firm would be made public. He said;

“The immediate-past Governor’s denial is not unexpected. First of all, when it was announced they went to the media abusing the Government and saying Government lied, that there is nothing like that.

“Then when a media house that got hold of the report published…