Korra Obidi gets almost $50k in donations less than 48 hours after opening gofundme to source for legal fees in case against ex-husband





Korra Obidi has raised almost $50,000 after opening a GoFundMe account to raise legal fees as she prepares to battle ex-husband Justin Dean in another court case.

This week, Justin Dean obtained image rights protection from Meta to stop Korra from featuring their children on Facebook.

All videos Korra shared on the platform with her kids in them were taken down from Facebook and her page was demonetised.

She did a video begging for financial aid to fight the decision in court (read here).

Justin also did a video, admitting he got in touch with Facebook. He added that he will never let his kids back on Facebook (read here).

Well, Korra’s attempt at raising morning for legal fees has been successful so far.

In less than 48 hours after creating a GoFundMe account, Korra, whose aim is to raise $100,000, already has $49,346 and counting.

The amount keeps increasing each time the GoFundMe page is refreshed.

So far, over 1.1k people have made donations. The highest donor gave…