Kylian Mbappé confirms he’s leaving Paris Saint-Germain (video)





Kylian Mbappé has announced he is leaving Paris Saint-Germain.

The French superstar said on X that he will play his final home game against Toulouse.

“I never thought it would be this difficult to leave my country,” he said in a video posted on the platform, adding he will face a new challenge after seven years at PSG.

Mbappé joined PSG in 2017 from Monaco in a deal worth 180 million euros.

He is now expected to join 14-time Champions League winner Real Madrid.

In 2021, PSG turned down a bid of 180 million euros from Madrid for Mbappé. He renewed his contract with PSG but didn’t take up the option for an extra year. Earlier this year, he told PSG he’s leaving at the end of the season.

Overnight, he confirmed it to the football world.

He said: “I wanted to announce to you all that it’s my last year (season) with Paris Saint-Germain. I will not extend (my contract) and the adventure will come to an end in a few weeks.

“First of all, I want to thank my teammates, all…