LAUTECH student stabbed to death





A 200-level student at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Ogbomoso in Oyo State, identified as Adedokun Olamilekan was stabbed to death by unknown assailants.

It was gathered that the incident happened at the Under G area in the town on Thursday night, May 9, 2024.

The student of the Department of Information Science, was said to be running a business outfit known as Dcrown Unisex Salon at Under G before he was killed by his assailants during an argument.

A source to Punch that Adedokun was reportedly stabbed by yet-to-be-identified colleagues and was later rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

“The case has been reported to Owode Police Station, Ogbomoso, Oyo state,” the source added.