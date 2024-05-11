Man arrested for alegedly raping 4-year-old girl in Ekiti





The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Ekiti State Command, has apprehended one Afolabi Ojo for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl.

The suspect was arrested after the mother of the child reported the incident at the NSCDC Command in Ado-Ekiti.

According to the mother, the assault took place on Olujoda Street.

During questioning, the girl disclosed that the suspect had removed her underwear and sexually assaulted her late in April.

Additionally, the girl’s mother stated that her daughter had confided in her about the incident.

However, the suspect denied all allegations, claiming he was falsely accused.

The spokesperson of NSCDC in the state, Tolu Afolabi, confirmed that a medical examination had been conducted on the girl.

Afolabi revealed that the medical report confirmed the rupture of the hymen of the young girl.

He added that the command had initiated an investigation into the matter.