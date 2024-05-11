We will be stronger next season despite Mbappe’s exit – PSG manager, Luis Enrique





Paris Saint-Germain manager, Luis Enrique, has claimed the team will be stronger even with Kylian Mbappé gone.

On Friday, May 10, Mbappé confirmed he would be leaving the Ligue 1 champions this summer.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, May 11, Enrique said he understands the club’s all-time leading scorer’s decision to end his seven-year stay.

However, Enrique dispelled any notion of despair or desperation on the part of the French giants as they lose the star forward.

Enrique emphasised that the team’s focus remains unchanged and that the players will be stronger next season after Mbappe’s exit.

He said: “We have known this for a long time, as did everyone else. It doesn’t change the general picture. All my decisions were made based on what I considered best for the team.”

He also stated that things would continue as usual with PSG and expressed confidence in the squad’s ability to strengthen despite Mbappe’s departure.

“There is still the Coupe de France to…