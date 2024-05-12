DSS official and local hunter injured as security operatives rescue some abducted Kogi varsity students





Security operatives and local hunters have rescued some of the abducted students of the Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH) Osara, Okene, Kogi State.

LIB reported that suspected bandits invaded the university on Thursday night, May 9, 2024, and abducted some students.

The Kogi State Government confirmed the development in a press statement on Sunday, May 12, 2024.

The statement issued by the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, said that a local hunter and a DSS operative sustained injuries during the rescue operation.

“This is to inform the general public that some of the students abducted by gun men at the Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara have been rescued safely by local hunters and other security agents, hours after the Executive Governor of the State, His Excellency Alh Ahmed Usman Ododo visited the institution to assure parents of his commitment to rescuing the students,” the statement…