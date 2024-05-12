Edo police arrest man for posting obscene photos of his 4-year-old daughter on Instagram





The Edo State Police Command has arrested a father who uses his 4-year-old daughter for adult contents.

This follows an alert from Nigerians on social media who drew the attention of relevant authorities to the obscene photos of the minor posted on an Instagram account handled by the suspect.

Some of the photos sighted by LIB include those of the minor in suggestive poses and thongs.

Others photos were taken at hotels in the company of her father and grown men.

The father also posted a flyer with a photo of the minor naked except for an underwear, announcing her birthday party scheduled to hold on May 28, 2024, at Spring Leaders Montessori School in Auchi.

Social media users feared that the minor is a victim of sexual exploitation and called on the police to immediately arrest the men, including the photographer who took the birthday photos.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Sunday, May 12, 2024.

“The Edo…