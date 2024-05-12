Israel’s use of weapons in Gaza may have violated international law





The US has alleged that Israel might have violated international humanitarian law using weapons during its military operation in Gaza, its strongest criticism to date of its age long ally, Israel.

The Biden said that due to the chaos of the war in Gaza it could not verify specific instances where use of those weapons might have been involved in alleged breaches of international law.

The assessment came in a 46-page unclassified State Department report to Congress required under a new National Security Memorandum (NSM) that President Joe Biden issued in early February.

The US and Israel are increasingly at odds over Israel’s plans to strike Rafah, a move Washington has repeatedly warned against.

The Biden administration has already put a hold on one package of arms in a major policy shift and said the U.S. was reviewing others even as it reiterated long-term support for Israel.

The State Department’s report included contradictions: It listed numerous credible reports of civilian…