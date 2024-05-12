Meghan Markle and Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala host Women in Leadership summit in Nigeria (photos/video





Meghan Markle joined Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to host a Women in Leadership event on Saturday evening, May 11.

The event was moderated by Mo Abudu and was well attended by female industry leaders in Nigeria.

Meghan arrived at the event without her husband.

Speaking, the Duchess of Sussex told the audience: “I want to start by saying thank you very much for just how gracious you’ve all been in welcoming my husband and I to this country… my country.”

She added: “I am just flattered and honored and inspired. It has been a whirlwind 24 hours since we arrived, and I very quickly got the memo that I need to wear more colour, so I can fit in with all of you and your incredible fashion.”

When asked how she felt after discovering she was 43% Nigerian through a genealogy test, Meghan said the first thing she did was “call my mom, because I wanted to know if she had any awareness of it.”

Meghan went on: “Being African-American, part of it is really not knowing so much about your…