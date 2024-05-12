Meghan Markle ties aso oke wrapper as she arrives Lagos with Prince Harry on day 3 of their visit to Nigeria (video)





Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped out for their last day in their tour of Nigeria.

The couple arrived Lagos on Sunday morning, May 12.

They were welcomed with a dance performance by a cultural troupe.

Meghan, 42, wore a white button down shirt and tied an aso oke wrapper.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), gifted the couple similar aso oke outfits yesterday at an event. It appears that’s what Meghan is wearing.

After arriving at Lagos airport from Abuja, Harry and Meghan headed to a school to take part in a basketball clinic with non-profit Giants of Africa.

