



Nigeria’s Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has urged youths in the country to ensure they marry their friends.

Abbas gave this advice in Abuja on Saturday, May 11, at a book launch. The speaker who was represented at the occasion by Hon. Dickson Tarkighir, member of the House of Representatives, said;

“The wife is born and raised from a different background just like the husband. When you come together, what should bring you together is friendship.

“Once you are married to your friend, you won’t have any problem. You can overcome any problem once you allow friendship and the love of God to take precedence in your marriage.”