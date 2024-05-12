Supporting Fubara was a mistake which will be corrected – Wike





The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, says he made a mistake when he chose to support Sim Fubara to succeed him as the governor of Rivers State.

Channels TV said this when he spoke at a function in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area of Rivers State on Saturday, May 11. The governor at the function apologized to the people of the state for his “mistake”. He said he is a human who is bound to make mistakes, assuring the people, however, that the mistake would be corrected at the appropriate time.

“I want to say this clearly, in life when you have made a mistake, you say I have made a mistake, there is nothing you can do about it. I have made a mistake, I own it up and I say God forgive me and I will say all of you forgive me, but I will correct it at the appropriate time. I am a human being, I am bound to make mistake, my judgement can be wrong, so forgive me for making a wrong judgement. That is life, so nobody should kill himself,” Wike said

