Toke Makinwa, Idia Aisien, RMD, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Timini, Toyin Abraham, Neo Akpofure, Tacha, others at AMVCA 2024(photos)





The 10th edition of the African Magic Viewers Choice awards is currently holding at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos and the celebrities are putting out their best looks. See more photos below Chinonso Arubayi Rachel Okonkwo Laycon Idia Aisien Ireti Doyle Elozonam Adunni Ade Stan Nze Beauty Tukura Timini Egbuson Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Vandora Toke Makinwa Moet Abebe Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi Osas Ighodaro Toyin Ajeyemi Tacha Tobi Bakre Neo Akpofure







Source: Linda Ikeji