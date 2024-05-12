The 10th edition of the African Magic Viewers Choice awards is currently holding at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos and the celebrities are putting out their best looks. See more photos below Chinonso Arubayi Rachel OkonkwoLayconIdia Aisien Ireti Doyle Elozonam Adunni AdeStan NzeBeauty Tukura Timini EgbusonEbuka Obi-UchenduVandoraToke MakinwaMoet AbebeGbemi Olateru-OlagbegiOsas IghodaroToyin AjeyemiTacha Tobi BakreNeo Akpofure The post Toke Makinwa, Idia Aisien, RMD, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Timini, Toyin Abraham, Neo Akpofure, Tacha, others at AMVCA 2024(photos) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.
Source: Linda Ikeji
