Toke Makinwa, Idia Aisien, RMD, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Timini, Toyin Abraham, Neo Akpofure, Tacha, others at AMVCA 2024(photos)

By
Headliners
-
0
2



WhatsApp Image 2024 05 11 at 18.19.11 1715447990 Toke Makinwa, Idia Aisien, RMD, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Timini, Toyin Abraham, Neo Akpofure, Tacha, others at AMVCA 2024(photos)The 10th edition of the African Magic Viewers Choice awards is currently holding at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos and the celebrities are putting out their best looks.  See more photos below WhatsApp Image 2024 05 11 at 17.36.32 (5) 1715446994 Toke Makinwa, Idia Aisien, RMD, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Timini, Toyin Abraham, Neo Akpofure, Tacha, others at AMVCA 2024(photos)Chinonso Arubayi WhatsApp Image 2024 05 11 at 17.36.32 (4) 1715446993 Toke Makinwa, Idia Aisien, RMD, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Timini, Toyin Abraham, Neo Akpofure, Tacha, others at AMVCA 2024(photos)Rachel OkonkwoWhatsApp Image 2024 05 11 at 17.36.32 (3) 1715446993 Toke Makinwa, Idia Aisien, RMD, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Timini, Toyin Abraham, Neo Akpofure, Tacha, others at AMVCA 2024(photos)LayconWhatsApp Image 2024 05 11 at 17.36.32 (2) 1715446993 Toke Makinwa, Idia Aisien, RMD, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Timini, Toyin Abraham, Neo Akpofure, Tacha, others at AMVCA 2024(photos)Idia Aisien WhatsApp Image 2024 05 11 at 17.36.32 (1) 1715446994 Toke Makinwa, Idia Aisien, RMD, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Timini, Toyin Abraham, Neo Akpofure, Tacha, others at AMVCA 2024(photos)Ireti Doyle WhatsApp Image 2024 05 11 at 17.36.32 1715446993 Toke Makinwa, Idia Aisien, RMD, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Timini, Toyin Abraham, Neo Akpofure, Tacha, others at AMVCA 2024(photos)Elozonam WhatsApp Image 2024 05 11 at 17.36.35 (5) 1715446995 Toke Makinwa, Idia Aisien, RMD, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Timini, Toyin Abraham, Neo Akpofure, Tacha, others at AMVCA 2024(photos)Adunni AdeWhatsApp Image 2024 05 11 at 17.36.35 (4) 1715446993 Toke Makinwa, Idia Aisien, RMD, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Timini, Toyin Abraham, Neo Akpofure, Tacha, others at AMVCA 2024(photos)Stan NzeWhatsApp Image 2024 05 11 at 17.36.35 (3) 1715446994 Toke Makinwa, Idia Aisien, RMD, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Timini, Toyin Abraham, Neo Akpofure, Tacha, others at AMVCA 2024(photos)Beauty Tukura WhatsApp Image 2024 05 11 at 17.36.35 (2) 1715446993 Toke Makinwa, Idia Aisien, RMD, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Timini, Toyin Abraham, Neo Akpofure, Tacha, others at AMVCA 2024(photos)Timini EgbusonWhatsApp Image 2024 05 11 at 17.36.35 (1) 1715446994 Toke Makinwa, Idia Aisien, RMD, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Timini, Toyin Abraham, Neo Akpofure, Tacha, others at AMVCA 2024(photos)Ebuka Obi-UchenduWhatsApp Image 2024 05 11 at 17.36.35 1715446992 Toke Makinwa, Idia Aisien, RMD, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Timini, Toyin Abraham, Neo Akpofure, Tacha, others at AMVCA 2024(photos)VandoraWhatsApp Image 2024 05 11 at 17.38.03 (1) 1715446995 Toke Makinwa, Idia Aisien, RMD, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Timini, Toyin Abraham, Neo Akpofure, Tacha, others at AMVCA 2024(photos)Toke MakinwaWhatsApp Image 2024 05 11 at 17.38.03 1715446993 Toke Makinwa, Idia Aisien, RMD, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Timini, Toyin Abraham, Neo Akpofure, Tacha, others at AMVCA 2024(photos)Moet AbebeWhatsApp Image 2024 05 11 at 17.51.41 (2) 1715446993 Toke Makinwa, Idia Aisien, RMD, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Timini, Toyin Abraham, Neo Akpofure, Tacha, others at AMVCA 2024(photos)Gbemi Olateru-OlagbegiWhatsApp Image 2024 05 11 at 17.51.41 (1) 1715446993 Toke Makinwa, Idia Aisien, RMD, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Timini, Toyin Abraham, Neo Akpofure, Tacha, others at AMVCA 2024(photos)Osas IghodaroWhatsApp Image 2024 05 11 at 17.51.41 1715446993 Toke Makinwa, Idia Aisien, RMD, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Timini, Toyin Abraham, Neo Akpofure, Tacha, others at AMVCA 2024(photos)Toyin AjeyemiWhatsApp Image 2024 05 11 at 18.17.24 1715448240 Toke Makinwa, Idia Aisien, RMD, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Timini, Toyin Abraham, Neo Akpofure, Tacha, others at AMVCA 2024(photos)TachaWhatsApp Image 2024 05 11 at 18.17.24 (4) 1715448264 Toke Makinwa, Idia Aisien, RMD, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Timini, Toyin Abraham, Neo Akpofure, Tacha, others at AMVCA 2024(photos) WhatsApp Image 2024 05 11 at 18.17.24 (2) 1715448264 Toke Makinwa, Idia Aisien, RMD, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Timini, Toyin Abraham, Neo Akpofure, Tacha, others at AMVCA 2024(photos)Tobi BakreWhatsApp Image 2024 05 11 at 18.17.24 (1) 1715448264 Toke Makinwa, Idia Aisien, RMD, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Timini, Toyin Abraham, Neo Akpofure, Tacha, others at AMVCA 2024(photos)Neo Akpofure     The post Toke Makinwa, Idia Aisien, RMD, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Timini, Toyin Abraham, Neo Akpofure, Tacha, others at AMVCA 2024(photos) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR