Two Oyo private varsity security guards arrested for raping female student





Two members of its vigilante group at the Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo State, have been arrested for allegedly raping a female student of the institution.

The management, in a statement issued on Saturday, May 11, 2024, by its Public Relations Officer, Olufemi Atoyebi, said the university had set up its own internal panel of inquiry to investigate the allegation.

Atoyebi said the suspects have been handed over to the police with a vow to ensure heavy penalty on anyone found culpable after a thorough investigation.

He, therefore, assured all stakeholders that the institution would not tolerate any act of misconduct capable of tarnishing its enviable image.

“Management of Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo received with shock a report of alleged rape of one of our female students on Thursday, May 9, 2024, by two members of our vigilance group,” the statement read.

“The management promptly handed over to the police, the two people alleged to have committed the crime while…