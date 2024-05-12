Two suspected goat thieves arrested in Niger state

Operatives of the Niger State Police Command have arrested two suspected thieves with stolen goats in Bida Local Government Area of the state.
Spokesperson of the command, SP Wasiu Abiodun, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, May 11, 2024, said the suspects confessed that they were in the area to steal goats.
“On 8/5/2024 at about 1000hrs, Police operatives attached to A Div Bida with community members sighted and intercepted a Toyota Corolla vehicle with Reg. No. LRG 757 AA at Area-4 Bida, with two persons, namely; Aliyu Zaki 36yrs and Umar Mohammed 20yrs, both of Masaga and Kusodogbo areas of Bida respectively,” the statement read.
“The suspects were found suspicious in the area with the said vehicle, and when questioned, Aliyu zoomed off the vehicle, while Umar also took to his heels. The suspects were pursued and arrested as the Police team was alerted.
“During interrogation, the suspects confessed that they were in the area to steal goats and two…
Source: Linda Ikeji