Woman claims she has not eaten food, drank water or used the toilet in 16 years





A woman who claims she’s not had any food, water or used the toilet for 16 years says doctors have said she’s perfectly healthy and she now believes she knows the reason why.

Muluwork Ambaw said the last meal she had was when she was a 10-year-old girl and the meal was lentil stew. Now aged 26, she claims she hasn’t eaten or drunk anything age 10, because she simply hasn’t had an appetite.

The mum-of-one, who lives in Jimma, Ethiopia, says she likes to cook for her family but she doesn’t get hungry.

She said doctors in India, Qatar and Dubai have tested her but no one can explain the strange phenomenon.

Drew Binsky, a Guinness World Record holder and UK-based YouTuber, decided to visit Muluwork to see if he could understand how she was still surviving after a 16-year fast.

She said: “I used to live with my family, and they asked me to eat breakfast and go to school. I said I had eaten but I was pretending. I had lost my appetite for water or for any food.”

Now Muluwork likes to…