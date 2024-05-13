Edo State Govt takes custody of 4-year-old girl used for adult content by her father





The Edo State Government has rescued the 4-year-old girl who was used for adult content by her father.

LIB reported that the police arrested the father of the minor in Auchi on Sunday, May 12, 2024, after her semi nude videos and photos sparked public outrage on social media.

Some images also showed the minor in revealing clothes while in the company of her father and some men in a hotel.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Samuel Alli, confirmed the development in a post on the X platform on Monday, May 13.

“The child is now in our custody for proper medical examination and care. We will keep you updated on her welfare. Thank you all for your contributions to ensure our kids are safe and sound both in health and mind,” he wrote.