Ensure you work as you dance- Obasanjo tells Governor Adeleke

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has advised the Governor of Osun state, Ademola Adeleke, to ensure he governs the state as well as he dances. The former President said this when he spoke at the commissioning of the Government House VIP Lodge in Osogbo, the state capital over the weekend.

“What I have heard and seen since three days that I have been here if there is anyone doubting you, bring the person to your state to see for himself or herself. If you remember that at one time, I called you on the phone and I said ‘Don’t stop dancing’ but I added that, as you are dancing, ensure you are working.

“If I tell that I don’t know what happened before you get to government, I will be telling a lie. But you did something last week Sunday that I appreciate. You called leaders of your party together. I am happy that you called them and bring them together. Senator Olu Alabi is here, ex-governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola is here and Fatai Akinbade too.

You should bring everyone…