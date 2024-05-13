Fake female police officer arrested with Indian hemp in Niger state





The Niger State Police Command has arrested a female thuggery suspect dressed in a police camouflage uniform for false personation.

The spokesperson of the command, SP Wasiu Abiodun, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, May 11, 2024, said the suspect, Paulina Ayuba, was found in possession of a knife, Indian hemp and other hard drugs.

“On 10/5/2024 at about 2330hrs, the Police patrol team attached to Maitumbi Div acted on credible information and arrested one female suspect, named Paulina Ayuba of Anqwan-Kadara, Maitumbi who was found dressed in Police camouflage with a knife,” the statement read.

“She was also found in possession of suspected Indian hemp and some hard drugs. During interrogation, she claimed to be a vigilante member of the Suleja group, and that the uniform was given to her to dry clean by a yet-to-be-identified person, while she made away with it.

“She will soon be transferred to SCID Minna soon for further investigation and…