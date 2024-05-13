Interior designer, Ehi Ogbebor teams up with her ex-husband, Ken Bramor for their daughter, Ebuere’s 6th birthday





Interior designer, Ehi Ogbebor, today May 12, teamed up with her ex-husband, Ken Bramor, for their daughter, Ebuere’s 6th birthday.

Ehi and Ken welcomed their daughter in May 2018, six months after their talk-of-the-town wedding in November 2017 in Edo state. Sadly, their marriage crashed after ten months.

They started off as enemies after their divorce but a video she shared on her Instagram page this evening showed they are co-parenting well. The video showed their daughter excited after she saw her dad at her birthday celebration.

Ehi and Ken stepped up to join their daughter and cut her cake.

