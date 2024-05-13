Invaders from Cross River kill woman in Abia community (video)





Invaders from Cross River State have killed a woman identified as Mrs Blessing Kalu Elem in the Isu community in Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State and injured others.

The attack occurred during another border incursion in the ongoing dispute between the Isu community and the Ukwa community of Odukpani Local Government Area in Cross Rivers state.

Three suspects were reportedly arrested by the police and prompt investigations have been instituted.

The President General of Isu, Hon. Nicholas Kalu, who confirmed the incident at the weekend said the attack was due to a land in Isu, which is rich in limestones and other natural resources.

According to Kalu, the Ukwa people of Cross River attempted to seize the land from the Isu people.

Meanwhile, the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, has condemned the attack on the Isu Community, saying his administration is conscious of protecting the life and properties of its citizens and residents.

Governor…