Local hunters rescue baby buried alive in Benue community





A baby girl who was buried alive has been rescued by hunters in Ashav Kusuv community in Buruku Local Government Area of Benue State. According to the report, the baby was found buried in a shallow grave on Saturday afternoon, May 11, 2024. The child is currently receiving treatment in a hospital at Ashav Kusuv in Buruku.







Source: Linda Ikeji