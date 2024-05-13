Man kidnaps his 6-year-old cousin in Kaduna; kills her after as soon as she recognizes him





The Kaduna State Police Command has arrested a suspected kidnapper, Abdulazeez Idris, for allegedly abducting and killing his 6-year-old cousin in Makarfi Local Government Area of the state.

The deceased identified as Aisha Saidu, was on her way to Islamiyya school when she was abducted.

Spokesperson of the command, ASP Mansur Hassan, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, May 12, 2024, said the suspect used a razor blade to slash the girl to death because she recognized him.

Despite this, he went ahead to place a ransom demand of N8 million through an unknown caller who identified himself as the perpetrator.

According to the PPRO, the incident occurred on February 12, 2024.

“On February 12, 2024, at about 1: 00 hrs, Mr Saidu Dahiru, father of the victim a resident of Angwan Juma’a, Zaria, reported to the Zaria City police station that his daughter, Aisha Saidu, a six-year-old female, went missing on her way to Islamiyya school,” the statement read.

“The…