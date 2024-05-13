Troops neutralize notorious bandit leader and three others in Kaduna, dislodge insurgents’ treatment camp





Troops of Operation Whirl Punch of the Nigerian Army have neutralized four bandits, including one notorious bandit leader, during fighting patrols in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Overseeing Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs in the state, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement on Monday, May 13, 2024.

“Security forces have reported to the Kaduna State Government that troops of Operation Whirl Punch neutralized four bandits, including one notorious bandit leader, during fighting patrols in Giwa LGA at the weekend,” the statement read.

According to the operational feedback, the troops conducted the special fighting patrol first to Tumburku village, and then projected the same to Sabon Sara, both in Giwa LGA.

Acting on credible intelligence, the troops sighted bandits fleeing the latter location and engaged the criminals in hot pursuit.

The troops neutralized two of the bandits and recovered a range of items including a…