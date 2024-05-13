Troops rescue 19 kidnap victims in Zamfara and Katsina states





In a series of successful Counter-terrorism operations across the country, troops of the Nigerian Army have delivered substantial blows to terrorist groups, rescuing several kidnap victims.

The Army in a statement on Sunday, May 12, 2024, said troops rescued two 17 kidnapped victims in Katsina State and two others in Zamfara.

“In a separate operation in the North West of Zamfara State, troops demonstrated their rapid response capabilities, when they received a distress call concerning the abduction of two locals by violent extremists in Danzara Village, Kanoma District, within the Maru Local Government Area,” the statement read.

“The extremists, who had seized the victims in a red Golf car, were pursued by the troops. A confrontation ensued, forcing the kidnappers to flee and abandon the hostages without harm.”

In a similar vein, the proactive efforts of the troops were on display in Katsina State, where troops responded to an abduction report in the Solar…