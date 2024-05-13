Two killed as rival gangs engage in supremacy battle in Kano





Two people were killed during heavy fights between rival gangs in Darmanawa quarters in Tarauni Local Government Area of Kano State.

The clash occurred on Sunday, May 12, 2024, after one Muhammad Barde, organised an event for local hunters to celebrate the wedding of his children.

The spokesperson of the command, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, who confirmed the incident on Monday, May 13, said one Muhammad Barde was also arrested for mobilising armed thugs (Yan Tauri) that led to the fatal “Daba” fights.