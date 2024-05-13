Two killed as rival gangs engage in supremacy battle in Kano

Two people were killed during heavy fights between rival gangs in Darmanawa quarters in Tarauni Local Government Area of Kano State.
The clash occurred on Sunday, May 12, 2024, after one Muhammad Barde, organised an event for local hunters to celebrate the wedding of his children.
The spokesperson of the command, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, who confirmed the incident on Monday, May 13, said one Muhammad Barde was also arrested for mobilising armed thugs (Yan Tauri) that led to the fatal “Daba” fights.
“On 12th May, 2024 at about 11am, there was report that armed groups of hoodlums had engaged in heavy fights at Darmanawa Quarters Kano, consequent upon which teams of Policemen responded and dispersed them,” the statement read.
“On inquiry, It was discovered that one Muhammad Barde, aged 59, ‘m’, of Darmanawa Quarters Kano organised a Gangi Event for the upcoming wedding of his children and the thugs took advantage where they engaged in supremacy fights that resulted…
