Actress Evan Okoro cries out after Delta State government demolished her properties in Asaba





Actress Evan Okoro has cried out after the Delta State government demolished her properties in Asaba. the state capital. In a video shared on IG, Evan said she is heartbroken by the demolition.

‘’This is not fair. I am heartbroken right now. Why are they doing this to us. Nigeria has happened to me. Everything is gone. My fish farm, my plantain”

In her caption, she called on the state governor, Sheriff Oborevwori to do something about the demolitions.

It is unclear why the state government is carrying out the demolitions.