Commissioner for Environment, Tokunbo Wahab reacts after a Lagos resident complained of neighbours moaning loudly at night

Tokunbo Wahab, the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources gave a light-hearted response after residents complained to him about couples moaning loudly and disturbing neighbours.

 

The X users who made the complaint did so in jest.

 

An X user wrote: “It’s actually a wicked act for neighbours to be moaning loud at midnight, especially on Mondays.

 

“I think it’s about time we addressed this issue in the estate WhatsApp group.”

 

Another replied: “We should also report to the @tokunbo_wahab the commissioner for the environment as it constitutes an environmental hazard to others.
I’m with you on this Sis.”

 

Tokunbo Wahab, who was tagged by the second X user, then replied, “I will immediately instruct LASEPA GM @thetundeajayi to personally visit, monitor and measure the noise level in order to ensure compliance and enforcement. Thanks for your ‘concern’. TW”

 

Source: Linda Ikeji

